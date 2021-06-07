Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,586 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Despegar.com worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

