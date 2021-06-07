Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

