Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418,867 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of WB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.