Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 131.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 154,294 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000.

OTCMKTS:SGAMU opened at $10.43 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

