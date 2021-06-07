Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $143.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

