Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

