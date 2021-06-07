Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $93.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

