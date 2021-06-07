Barings LLC Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

