Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $558.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

