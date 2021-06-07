BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BCE by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 175,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.