Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

