Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

