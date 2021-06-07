Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

