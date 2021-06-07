Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 2,623 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 116,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,229,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

