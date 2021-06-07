Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GDS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in GDS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

GDS stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.04. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

