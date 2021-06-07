Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $16,972,432 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

