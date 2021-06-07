Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $18,872,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,637. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

