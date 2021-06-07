Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,880 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

