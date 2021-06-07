Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

FTV opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

