Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.