Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 418 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,393.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $831.45 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

