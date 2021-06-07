Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $314.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $226.92 and a 1-year high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

