Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

PTON opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,231,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

