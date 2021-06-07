New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $198,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.51 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

