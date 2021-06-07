Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $230.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

