Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,826,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $165,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.