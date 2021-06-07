Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 253.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

