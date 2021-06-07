Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 176 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE TJX opened at $65.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.
The TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.