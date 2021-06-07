Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 176 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

