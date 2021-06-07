Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

