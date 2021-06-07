Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $710.24

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $682.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.