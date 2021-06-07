Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $42.75 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $218,679.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.44 or 0.07734826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00176547 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.