Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

