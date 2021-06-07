Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $103.02 million and $7.79 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009670 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003547 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014542 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00626809 BTC.
- MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Kleros Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “
Buying and Selling Kleros
