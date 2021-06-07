HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.