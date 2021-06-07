Jefferies Financial Group Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.34 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

