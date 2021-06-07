Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $599.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.80. The firm has a market cap of $577.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

