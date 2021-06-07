Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $99.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

