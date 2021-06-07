Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of VAC opened at $170.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

