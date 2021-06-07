Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWODF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

