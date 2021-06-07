Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH stock opened at $405.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

