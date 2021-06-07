Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.