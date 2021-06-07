Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ABB were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

