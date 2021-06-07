Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,612 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

