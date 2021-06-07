Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,341 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Onto Innovation worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $2,892,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

