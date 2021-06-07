Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

