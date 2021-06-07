Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 17,172 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $170.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

