Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 438 ($5.72).

Several research analysts recently commented on CSP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 515.77. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -299.12.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.