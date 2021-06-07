Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $449,000 Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

VELOU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

