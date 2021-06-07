Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4934 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

YLWDF opened at $12.34 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yellow Pages from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.