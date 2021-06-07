Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period.

EYE stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

